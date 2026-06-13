Slight risk for Sunday

Happy Sunday. Here we go again.

Another shot at some thunderstorms later this afternoon. Please stay weather-aware today.

The morning hours of today look easy-going, but humid with cloud cover lingering. Bits of sunshine will drive us into the 80s and 90s. We may see another batch of alerts and watches issued for the region going past noon. More updates to come this afternoon.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 91. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Juneteenth

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.