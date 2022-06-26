Showers to Kick-Off the Work Week

The weekend heat sticks with us as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will sit in the low 70s for most of Maryland. The showers are slowly tapering off as well and will bot pose a risk until mid-morning Monday. That will be the best chance to see rain through the Baltimore metro. No severe weather is expected but some of these storms could produce locally heavy downpours. High pressure then returns and lets the heat build in as we close out the work week. The holiday weekend looks to be a bit on the wet side with a chance of showers in the forecast.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light south wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.