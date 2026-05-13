Showers and thunderstorms arrive this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon through the evening hours, between the hours of 2 and 10 p.m. Periods of heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the main concerns. After today, a prolonged period of dry weather will take over through the middle of next week! Temperatures rise back into the 80s this weekend with the 90s making a comeback next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 53. South wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.