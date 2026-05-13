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Showers and thunderstorms arrive this afternoon

Warming up...
Good Tuesday night! Southerly winds will strengthen Wednesday, pushing temperatures into the 70s. Our attention then quickly turns to a strong cold front set to move through during the afternoon. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the primary threats being heavy downpours and gusty winds up to 35 mph.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon through the evening hours, between the hours of 2 and 10 p.m. Periods of heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the main concerns. After today, a prolonged period of dry weather will take over through the middle of next week! Temperatures rise back into the 80s this weekend with the 90s making a comeback next week!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 53. South wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

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