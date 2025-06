BALTIMORE — Happy Father's Day! Showers and pop-up storms are possible throughout the day, so time out when to fire up that grill. Cooler conditions are expected throughout the region as well. Temperatures will range from low 70s to 80s, due to the showers. The showers will be in the morning hours and during peak heating. Remember the saying, "thunder roars, head indoors." Keep that in mind as you plan out your Father's Day.

Showers and pop-up storms likely for Father's Day