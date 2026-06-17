Seasonal temperatures with a few stray showers

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! There is a chance of a few pop-up showers this afternoon with seasonal temperatures, in the mid to upper-80s. Looking ahead, temperatures climb into the 90s by Thursday as humidity levels continue to rise. This will help fuel the potential for strong thunderstorms Thursday evening as a cold front moves through the region. Similar to last weekend, the primary threat with any stronger storms will be damaging wind gusts.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5-15 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Juneteenth A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.