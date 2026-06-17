Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Seasonal temperatures with a few stray showers

Hot and humid with storms on Thursday...
Expect increasing clouds on Wednesday, along with the chance for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. An isolated shower is also possible before sunrise, but any early-morning activity will be fast-moving and very hit-or-miss. Looking ahead, temperatures climb into the 90s by Thursday as humidity levels continue to rise. This will help fuel the potential for strong thunderstorms Thursday evening as a cold front moves through the region. Similar to last weekend, the primary threat with any stronger storms will be damaging wind gusts.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! There is a chance of a few pop-up showers this afternoon with seasonal temperatures, in the mid to upper-80s. Looking ahead, temperatures climb into the 90s by Thursday as humidity levels continue to rise. This will help fuel the potential for strong thunderstorms Thursday evening as a cold front moves through the region. Similar to last weekend, the primary threat with any stronger storms will be damaging wind gusts.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5-15 mph.
Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Juneteenth A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.
Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

BALTIMORE RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Click here for Baltimore County News
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft