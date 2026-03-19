Seasonable weather returns today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Temperatures will climb back to seasonable levels today, with highs in the mid-50s! Temperatures trend even warmer for the first day of spring on Friday, with readings in the 60s! Spotty showers develop later in the day, with mostly dry skies to kick off the weekend. Warmer weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday with another window for showers on Sunday afternoon and evening. Drying out early next week with a noticeable cool down.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light south wind.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.