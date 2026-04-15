Record-breaking heat today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Record-breaking temperatures are expected today, with highs rising into the low-90s. Today's old record high of 91° was set back in 1941! Extreme heat builds into the region through Thursday, with highs in the lower 90s. We will likely tie the old record high of 90° set back in 2012 on Thursday! Make sure you stay hydrated and cool! Shower chances increase again on Friday, with another round possible on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.