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Record-breaking heat today

Summertime warmth continues through the rest of the week...
Extreme heat builds Wednesday and Thursday, with highs surging into the lower 90s. We’re expected to break a record on Wednesday and tie another on Thursday. Wednesday Forecast: 92°F (Record: 88°F set in 1941) Thursday Forecast: 90°F (Record: 90°F set in 2012) With the added heat and humidity, we can’t rule out a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late Tuesday night into Wednesday night.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
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BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Record-breaking temperatures are expected today, with highs rising into the low-90s. Today's old record high of 91° was set back in 1941! Extreme heat builds into the region through Thursday, with highs in the lower 90s. We will likely tie the old record high of 90° set back in 2012 on Thursday! Make sure you stay hydrated and cool! Shower chances increase again on Friday, with another round possible on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the morning.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

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