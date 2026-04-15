Record-breaking heat today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Record-breaking temperatures are expected today, with highs rising into the low-90s. Today's old record high of 91° was set back in 1941! Extreme heat builds into the region through Thursday, with highs in the lower 90s. We will likely tie the old record high of 90° set back in 2012 on Thursday! Make sure you stay hydrated and cool! Shower chances increase again on Friday, with another round possible on Sunday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the morning.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.