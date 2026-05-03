Rain wraps up ahead of Sunday

Good morning, happy Sunday.

No Sunday-Scaries for this forecast! We are dealing with a little more sunshine heading in for the afternoon and temps gradually warming. The first weekend of May had a gloomy start, but is shaping up nicely for the last leg.

Temperatures will do a little back and forth this week as we see the 60s today, the 70s near 80s arrive early in the workweek. We round out the first full week of the month with the 60s returning to the forecast and an overall cooler trend.

Have the rain gear on stand-by for the workweek, showers return as soon as Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

FORECAST:

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.