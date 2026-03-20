Rain showers return later today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Clouds increase through the afternoon with rain showers returning to the area later today. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening. Conditions will dry out heading into Saturday with warm temperatures expected this weekend! The 70s come back in style on Sunday! Another round of showers is possible late Sunday evening into Monday morning. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler heading into next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5-10mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.