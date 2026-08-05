Rain returns throughout Wednesday

Good morning, happy Wednesday.

Rain is a big part of our forecast this week and Wednesday is included in our rainy days. Clouds and rain linger throughout the morning hours will eventually spill into the afternoon. More rain and heat will push us through the rest of the workweek.

Overnight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 86.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.