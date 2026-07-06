Rain continues Monday

Good morning, happy Monday!

Storms have slowed since Sunday evening, but more are expected to return today. Your morning commute may be impacted due to rain and fog, so extra time will be needed. Temperatures will finally cool compared to the holiday weekend, with highs in the 80s expected. Most of the shower and storm activity will move across the state past the noon hour. Lingering rain could lead to a flooding threat throughout portions of Maryland.

Stay safe!

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog between 2am and 3am. Low around 69. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.