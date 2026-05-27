Possible short-lived strong storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Short-lived strong to severe storms this afternoon could produce damaging winds and localized flooding. High temperatures will rise into the low-80s. High pressure returns Thursday, drying out the skies late-week. More sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures this weekend, with readings in the mid-70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. High near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 64. Light southwest wind.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.