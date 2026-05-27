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Possible short-lived strong storms today

Drier skies late-week...
We are tracking the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. These storms could produce damaging winds and localized flooding, with rainfall rates exceeding 1–2" per hour. High pressure returns Thursday, bringing a major shift in our weather pattern. Expect a return to sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s through the second half of the week and into the weekend!
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
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BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Short-lived strong to severe storms this afternoon could produce damaging winds and localized flooding. High temperatures will rise into the low-80s. High pressure returns Thursday, drying out the skies late-week. More sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures this weekend, with readings in the mid-70s.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. High near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 64. Light southwest wind.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

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