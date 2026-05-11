Passing showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Rain will gradually push south through Monday, likely ending by early afternoon. Gradual clearing is expected through the second half of the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs near 70°. The 70s stick around through the rest of the work week. Another round of beneficial rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday into Thursday. Drying out heading into the weekend with warmer temperatures, in the 80s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Showers. Low around 53.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.