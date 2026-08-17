Overnight rain to sunshine Monday

Good morning, happy Monday.
Showers linger overnight into the very early hours of today. Sunshine tries to enter back in by the late morning hours. A few showers and storms are still possible this afternoon. Temperatures this week will swing from the middle 80s to near 90s. Rain takes a little break for Tuesday and Wednesday before more returns Thursday.
Overnight
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.