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Overnight rain to sunshine Monday

Heavy showers overnight spill into Monday morning with sunshine to follow
Posted

Good morning, happy Monday.

Showers linger overnight into the very early hours of today. Sunshine tries to enter back in by the late morning hours. A few showers and storms are still possible this afternoon. Temperatures this week will swing from the middle 80s to near 90s. Rain takes a little break for Tuesday and Wednesday before more returns Thursday.

Overnight
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

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Kelly Groft