Overnight rain to sunshine Monday

Good morning, happy Monday.

Showers linger overnight into the very early hours of today. Sunshine tries to enter back in by the late morning hours. A few showers and storms are still possible this afternoon. Temperatures this week will swing from the middle 80s to near 90s. Rain takes a little break for Tuesday and Wednesday before more returns Thursday.

Overnight

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.