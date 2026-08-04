One of the driest days this week

Good morning, happy Tuesday!

This is looking to be one of the more comfortable days this week as we see the impacts of that cold front. Mild winds will carry us through the morning into the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s low 90s. Clouds will linger throughout the day, but we look to stay dry until the evening tonight. Mugginess returns with showers overnight into Wednesday. Off and on showers return to the forecast. Along with the rain we see increasing temperatures eventually topping out in the 90s for a stretch.

Stay cool and weather aware this week, folks!

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.