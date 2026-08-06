Muggy start to Thursday

Good morning, happy Thursday.

Muggy but clear this morning. Temperatures are on the rise this afternoon sparking storm chances. A marginal risk for your day ahead as the 70s turn to the 90s. More of the same for the rest of the workweek and into the next week. Keep the rain gear handy, you will use it this month.

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 100.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday

A chance of thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 100.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 92

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.