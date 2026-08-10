Muggy Monday with more storms

Good morning, happy Monday!

Muggy this morning as dewpoints are high. Conditions remain warm over the next several days. Highs are expected to continue in the 90s. Thunderstorms return for the workweek. Starting strong, we will see a slight risk for the northwestern portion of the state Monday. Showers and storms will be off and all throughout the workweek ahead.

Stay weather aware folks!

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.