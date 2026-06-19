More sun today with seasonal temps

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A few lingering showers through daybreak with afternoon sunshine! Temperatures will trend more seasonal over the next several days with highs in the mid-80s. Father's Day weekend shaping up to be beautiful, with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a great weekend for Father's Day plans! The next disturbance we have to keep an eye on is one that will bring showers and possible storms to the area late Sunday into Monday.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Juneteenth Isolated showers early. Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 86.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.