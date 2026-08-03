More rain Monday

Good morning, happy Monday!

Showers and storms are expected off and on this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will slowly rise into the 80s. More light showers expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs looking very similar. Not a single work day this week without a chance for showers. Eventually we will see more heat build back into the forecast as we head into next week.

Overnight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.