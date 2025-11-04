Maryland Winter Weather Outlook 2025‑2026: NOAA forecast, snow predictions, and travel tips

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its winter weather outlook for the 2025-2026 season, and it's shaping up to be an interesting one!

NOAA's outlook highlights a higher likelihood of colder than average temperatures across the upper Great Lakes and northern tier of the United States from December and February. Meanwhile, the southern US is likely to stay on the milder side this winter.

A drier setup is anticipated for the Desert Southwest and parts of the southeast.

2025 Winter Outlook

While this resembles a traditional La Niña pattern, NOAA notes the weak La Niña could change into an ENSO neutral phase later in the season. This would add some uncertainty to the long-range snowfall forecast for the Mid-Atlantic region.

In Maryland, NOAA sees a slightly higher chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures over the three months, hinting at a milder winter overall. When it comes to snow, Maryland appears to be in that sweet spot, with roughly equal odds of seeing above or below average snowfall.

Historically, Baltimore picks up about 20" of snow each winter. Last season, the city picked up about one foot, following the near-snowless 2022-2023 season, when only 0.2" fell- the least snowy winter on record.

Still, the past few years have leaned toward below-average totals.