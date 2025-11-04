Maryland Winter Weather Outlook 2025‑2026: NOAA forecast, snow predictions, and travel tips

Maryland’s winter for the 2025‑2026 season is shaping up to be one to watch.
From Garrett County’s snow‑packed mountains to the milder Eastern Shore, Maryland’s Most Accurate Weather Team has the details on what to expect, snowfall predictions for the region, and the essential safety tips to keep you prepared for whatever this winter brings.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its winter weather outlook for the 2025-2026 season, and it's shaping up to be an interesting one!
NOAA's outlook highlights a higher likelihood of colder than average temperatures across the upper Great Lakes and northern tier of the United States from December and February. Meanwhile, the southern US is likely to stay on the milder side this winter.
A drier setup is anticipated for the Desert Southwest and parts of the southeast.
While this resembles a traditional La Niña pattern, NOAA notes the weak La Niña could change into an ENSO neutral phase later in the season. This would add some uncertainty to the long-range snowfall forecast for the Mid-Atlantic region.
In Maryland, NOAA sees a slightly higher chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures over the three months, hinting at a milder winter overall. When it comes to snow, Maryland appears to be in that sweet spot, with roughly equal odds of seeing above or below average snowfall.
Historically, Baltimore picks up about 20" of snow each winter. Last season, the city picked up about one foot, following the near-snowless 2022-2023 season, when only 0.2" fell- the least snowy winter on record.
Still, the past few years have leaned toward below-average totals.
~Meteorologist Stevie Daniels
Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team is sharing their snowfall predictions for Baltimore for the upcoming 2025-2026 season:
Navigating winter weather in Maryland can be tricky
- Looking at road conditions
- Timing out your travel
- Understanding radar/active conditions
- Keeping tabs on the temperature
But luckily for you, we are here to guide you through all of it! WMAR and Maryland's Most Accurate team have put together a list of things to have on hand during the Winter months to get you to the Spring ones a little easier.
First and foremost, download the WMAR 2 News app on your phone (it's free) to have all the latest weather and traffic information.
Next comes the tips and tricks.
- Use that free app to check the latest information on road conditions and weather
- Have a go bag ready. Keep reading to see what goes in that bag
- Inspect your headlights to make sure they are properly functioning
- Check the tire tread and tire pressure before hitting the road
- Inspect the base and top of the vehicle to make sure no snow or ice is attached
- Make sure you are giving yourself ample time and space on the roads
❄️ Winter Car Emergency Kit Checklist
- 🥾 Boots & Warm Socks – Keep feet dry and warm in case you need to walk.
- 🧥 Extra Coat or Blanket – Essential for staying warm during breakdowns.
- 💧 Electrolyte Powder – Helps prevent dehydration in cold weather.
- 🥫 Non‑Perishable Food – Energy bars, nuts, dried fruit, or canned goods.
- 🧤 Gloves – Protect hands from cold and frostbite.
- 🎩 Hat – Retains body heat and keeps you comfortable.
- 🗺️ Road Map – Paper maps for your state or neighboring states, in case GPS fails.
- 🧂 Kitty Litter or Road Salt – Improves tire traction and melts ice/snow.
- 🔋 Battery Bank (Portable Charger) – Keeps your phone charged if stranded.
- ⛑️ First Aid Kit – For treating minor injuries until help arrives.
We hope you have a safe and healthy Winter season!
~Meteorologist Abigail Degler
Whether you see a lot of snow this winter or a little snow won’t just depend on whether we are in an El Nino or La Nina phase, but it’ll also depend on where you live in Maryland!
Snowfall across Maryland varies dramatically from west to east, driven by differences in elevation and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean. In far western Maryland—particularly Garrett County in the Allegheny Mountains—seasonal snowfall averages 80 to 100 inches, thanks to higher elevations and up-slope snow.
Deep Creek Lake is at an elevation of 2,492’ ft and receives over 100” of snow per year! Sometimes, depending on the wind direction, Lake Effect Snow Bands from Lake Erie can make it to western Maryland, further enhancing seasonal snow totals.
Moving east into central Maryland, including areas around Frederick and Baltimore, snowfall drops to around 15 to 25 inches per year, as the lower elevations and slightly warmer temperatures limit accumulation.
By the time you reach the Eastern Shore, the maritime influence of the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean keeps winters milder, with average totals of only 5 to 10 inches annually. This west-to-east gradient makes Maryland one of the few states where you can experience nearly 100 inches of snow in one part and barely a dusting in another—all within a few hours’ drive.
Another factor that can influence the amount of snow any particular region receives is the storm track. If storm systems track farther inland, warm air can cause the snow to turn into rain; however, if there's a consistent storm track out to sea, then that can cause these storms to be snow instead of rain! Just think about 'Snowmageddon' in 2010, where 50" of snow fell in one storm! That season, we saw 58.1" of snow, which skewed the 10-year running average!