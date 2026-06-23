Lingering showers on this Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Showers linger into the first half of the day, before drier air works in late-afternoon/evening. Additional rain and thunderstorms chances Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain slightly above average through the weekend with highs in the 90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 61. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.