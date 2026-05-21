Lingering rain showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Trending cooler today with highs in the mid-60s paired with extra clouds and on and off rain showers. Staying in the 60s through Saturday as clouds hold on tight, thanks to a persistent onshore wind flow. Rain chances linger through the Memorial Day weekend. Warming up into the 80s next week.
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Showers. High near 64.
Friday Night Showers. Low around 50.
Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 64.
Saturday Night Showers. Low around 53.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Memorial Day A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.