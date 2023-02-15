Light morning showers; drier this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Showers should taper off by late morning with breezy southerly winds. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s Wednesday through Friday. Some of us could make a run at 70 degrees. Our next strong cold front makes it way on Thursday. This system comes in two waves. It will likely bring widespread showers and gusty winds across Maryland and the occasional rumble of thunder. Winds will be gusty up to 35 mph into Friday. The second waves comes on Friday and as the rain tapers off the temps drop dramatically. Lows stay below freezing on Saturday morning. Following a chilly morning, a drier and more seasonal start to the weekend with bright sunshine. Temperatures will moderate back into the 50s on Sunday and low-60s for on President's Day. Next week look like another system may roll in with above average temps.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 66. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Showers likely before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Washington's Birthday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.