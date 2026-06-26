Hot & humid with late-day storms

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Feeling hot and humid today with highs in the low-90s. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Periods of rain will linger into Saturday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend, with clearing skies, lower humidity, and a return to sunshine.

Looking ahead, confidence is increasing that a significant warmup will arrive during the second half of next week. Afternoon highs could climb close to the century mark, making for our hottest stretch of weather so far this summer.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 68. South wind around 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 84.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.