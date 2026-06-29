Highs in the 80s paired with some sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! High temperatures climb into the mid to upper-80s today with more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will increase throughout the week. A significant heat risk is expected later this week and into the holiday weekend with high temperatures in the triple digits and heat index values between 100-110°!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Monday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 80.
Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.
Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.
Independence Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.