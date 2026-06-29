Highs in the 80s paired with some sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! High temperatures climb into the mid to upper-80s today with more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will increase throughout the week. A significant heat risk is expected later this week and into the holiday weekend with high temperatures in the triple digits and heat index values between 100-110°!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 80.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Independence Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.