Get ready for the summertime sizzle!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Get ready for the summertime warmth! High temperatures will approach 90° through Thursday! With the added heat and humidity, you can expect an isolated shower or thunderstorm later today. The weather pattern remains calm through Thursday before spotty showers move in on Friday. An elevated risk of wildfires exists for the next few days, so any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.