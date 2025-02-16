From winds to a snow chance

BALTIMORE — A high wind warning is in place until 10 pm tonight. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 miles per hour! To put that into perspective - a severe thunderstorm is 58 MPH or higher. We will stay windy into Monday, but not as strong. Gusts will be around 40 to 50 miles per hour. That is still enough to do some damage, so be careful! We stay dry through Wednesday morning. After that our next weather maker moves in. There is already a lot of talk about a snow maker Wednesday into Thursday. The potential is there, but there will need to be a few adjustments made as we get more data on the storm. For now, plan for a potential snow maker around Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. We warm up a touch heading into next weekend and it looks dry.

WMAR

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday Snow likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.