High wind warning - How long it lasts

A windy start to the week
Sunday Wind gusts
BALTIMORE — Whipping winds have been the headline for our area on Sunday. We have seen gusts around 60 MPH! That would be enough to qualify for a severe thunderstorm warning.

High wind warning

There is a high wind warning in place until 10pm Sunday. Winds will still be strong after that - just not as strong. Make sure everything stays tied down through Monday.

Power outages

We have seen a lot of power outages as of Sunday around 5:45. Baltimore county alone was at 28,000.

Here is the wind gust forecast heading into Monday:

Wind gusts Monday

We could still see gusts in the range of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Stay safe!

