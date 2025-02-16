High wind warning - How long it lasts

BALTIMORE — Whipping winds have been the headline for our area on Sunday. We have seen gusts around 60 MPH! That would be enough to qualify for a severe thunderstorm warning.

There is a high wind warning in place until 10pm Sunday. Winds will still be strong after that - just not as strong. Make sure everything stays tied down through Monday.

We have seen a lot of power outages as of Sunday around 5:45. Baltimore county alone was at 28,000.

Here is the wind gust forecast heading into Monday:

We could still see gusts in the range of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Stay safe!