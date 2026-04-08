Freeze Warnings to start off your Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM, as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s. Expect wide open sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures rebound near average on Thursday before they rise back into the 70s by Friday. The weather pattern remains dry through the weekend. Warming up into the 80s next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night Areas of frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday Areas of frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.