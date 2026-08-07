Finally Friday with storms

Good morning, happy Friday.

It's been a long week of off and on showers and storms. Heat continues to build this morning and afternoon. Sunshine and humidity will be the leading themes for the morning hours. Turning towards the afternoon we see more potential for storms to take hold. A slight risk this afternoon of impactful storms. Highs range in the 80s and 90s across the state. More showers and storms push in for the weekend.

Stay Weather Aware today!

Overnight

Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.