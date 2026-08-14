Finally Friday and looking dry

Good morning, happy Friday!

Off to a mild start this AM, with temps in the 60s and 70s. Clouds and a few showers stick to us in the overnight and early morning hours. We shake the showers for the most part for the day ahead. Most of the state will see dry skies for the majority of Friday. Slightly cooler this afternoon. Highs in the 80s trend through the weekend. Friday in the middle 80s, with Saturday seeing more sun. Eventually, showers and the 90s return to the forecast.

Overnight

Scattered showers, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday

A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.