Feeling summer-like and breezy today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine today with breezy wind gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 80s today and Wednesday! A few showers or storms may develop Wednesday afternoon, though most are expected to remain non-severe. Falling back into the 70s late-week with highs returning to the 80s during Easter weekend! There is an increased chance of rain showers on Easter Sunday, so make sure you keep an eye on radar if you have any outdoor Easter egg hunts planned!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.