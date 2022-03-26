Feeling More Winter-Like This Weekend

BALTIMORE — A Clipper system brings dramatic changes to Maryland this weekend. Areas in western Maryland have the opportunity to see snow, especially over higher elevation regions. Across central Maryland, clouds will stick around with widely scattered rain showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-50s and it will feel blustery with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Winds will remain elevated Sunday and Monday with wind gusts up to 40-45 mph at times. Temperatures will remain below normal into early next week before a warming trend ensues mid/late-week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.