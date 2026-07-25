Easy-going Sunday forecast

Happy Sunday!

Off to a pretty good start this AM, with temperatures closer to normal. We will see highs in the middle 80s this afternoon under broken skies. Temperatures are on an upwards trend as we head into the workweek. Along with increasing temps comes increasing chances for rain and storms. Monday through Wednesday could bring rain back to the region. Overall, the last week of July is looking mild with no big swings projected.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 89.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Low around 69.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89