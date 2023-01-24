Dry with some sun today!

BALTIMORE — Cool and breezy today with highs in the mid-40s. A storm system brings light snow to our northern communities during the Wednesday morning commute. Cold rain will mainly fall over the metro during the morning. Eventually all areas will be seeing cold rain during the afternoon and evening. Conditions dry out on Thursday, but winds will turn gusty! Wind gusts up to 40 mph can be expected. A mix of sun and clouds is in store late-week through the weekend. Temperatures will trend in the low-50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 10am. High near 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night Rain likely before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.