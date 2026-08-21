Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Crisp start to Friday with some fog for the region

Crisp start to Friday with some fog for the region
Posted

Good morning, happy Friday.
Temperatures are crisp this morning! A lovely start with lows in the 50s and 60s. Some warmth will enter back in during the morning and afternoon hours. Highs range in the 80s. A day off from rain before more returns. Saturday brings impactful rain and some storms back to the region. We trend dry into early next week.

Overnight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86

BALTIMORE RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Click here for Baltimore County News
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft