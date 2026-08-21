Crisp start to Friday with some fog for the region

Good morning, happy Friday.
Temperatures are crisp this morning! A lovely start with lows in the 50s and 60s. Some warmth will enter back in during the morning and afternoon hours. Highs range in the 80s. A day off from rain before more returns. Saturday brings impactful rain and some storms back to the region. We trend dry into early next week.
Overnight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86