Crisp start to Friday with some fog for the region

Good morning, happy Friday.

Temperatures are crisp this morning! A lovely start with lows in the 50s and 60s. Some warmth will enter back in during the morning and afternoon hours. Highs range in the 80s. A day off from rain before more returns. Saturday brings impactful rain and some storms back to the region. We trend dry into early next week.

Overnight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86