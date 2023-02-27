Calm finish to the weekend

BALTIMORE — The weekend wraps up on a calm note as clear skies hang around and cooler air slowly sets in to bring us close to the freezing mark for tonight. Monday starts off dry but another quick moving system begins to slide into our area bringing rain showers during the afternoon hours with some spots getting a nice little downpour. The middle of the work week stays mild as temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 50s with partly sunny skies. Thursday will see some early morning showers but another big warm up back into the 60s. Then all eyes turn to our next big weather system on Friday. As of right now, it looks like this system will be just warm enough to see mostly rain but it teeters the line between rain or wintry precipitation. Given the uncertainty in the models, the forecast for Friday will change in the coming days as the forecasting models begin to get on the same page. Certainly a good time to keep an eye on the forecast! The weekend will slowly clear out and temperatures hang around the upper 40s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday A chance of rain after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 38. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday A chance of rain before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday A chance of rain before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Rain. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night Rain. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.