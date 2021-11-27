Brutal Breeze for Small Business Saturday

WMAR

The pesky wind returns for Saturday. Anytime we are lower than 50 degrees and their is a breeze, be prepared to hear a lot of talk about WIND CHILL. So here we go!

Winds when we wake up Saturday morning will already be sustained at 10-20 mph, and an occasional gust near 25. Remember the morning is our coolest part of the day; so when we wake up it is 29 degrees outside yet feels more like the teens to low 20s! The breeze will stay with us through 5 PM with the occasional gust lasting until 7PM.

If you work at a small business or plan to go small business Saturday shopping, listen up. People will be dodging INTO stores to escape the cold air. Maybe have hot cocoa to welcome them in and keep them nice and warm. They may not want to leave, thus end up spending money.

While it will be mostly sunny, the numbers above in blue show what it will feel like to the skin. Moisture arrives overnight, leading to a 20% chance of rain, or a few flakes if you are close to the PA border. Man, it's brutal out here!