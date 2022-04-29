Bright, Breezy, & Below Normal Today

BALTIMORE — Freeze Warnings are in effect until 9 AM for our northern suburbs as temperatures will hover near or slightly below freezing. This may be harmful to sensitive outdoor plants. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s today with bright sunshine and a northwesterly breeze. Temperatures will trend milder this weekend. Shower chances increase late day Sunday and will linger into Monday morning. A cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms on Wednesday. Temps will rise above normal, into the mid to upper 70s next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light southeast wind.

Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.