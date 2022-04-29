Watch
Weather

Actions

Bright, Breezy, & Below Normal Today

Milder temperatures ahead...
WMAR-2 Patrick Pete's Thursday night forecast
alert.JPG
Posted at 3:15 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 03:24:52-04

BALTIMORE — Freeze Warnings are in effect until 9 AM for our northern suburbs as temperatures will hover near or slightly below freezing. This may be harmful to sensitive outdoor plants. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s today with bright sunshine and a northwesterly breeze. Temperatures will trend milder this weekend. Shower chances increase late day Sunday and will linger into Monday morning. A cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms on Wednesday. Temps will rise above normal, into the mid to upper 70s next week.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming north after midnight.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light southeast wind.
Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018