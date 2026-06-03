Bright and beautiful with seasonal temperatures today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures with highs in the low to mid-80s today! A warming trend begins Thursday before temperatures jump into the lower 90s on Friday and Saturday. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves through the area.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.