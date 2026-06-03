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Bright and beautiful with seasonal temperatures today

Turning hot late-week...
Seasonal temperatures return to Baltimore on Wednesday. High pressure will bring dry conditions and plenty of sunshine to the region on Wednesday. On Wednesday Night, expect clear skies with comfortable lows falling into the mid to upper 50s. A warming trend begins Thursday before temperatures jump into the lower 90s on Friday and Saturday.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures with highs in the low to mid-80s today! A warming trend begins Thursday before temperatures jump into the lower 90s on Friday and Saturday. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves through the area.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

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