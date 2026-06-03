Bright and beautiful with seasonal temperatures today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures with highs in the low to mid-80s today! A warming trend begins Thursday before temperatures jump into the lower 90s on Friday and Saturday. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves through the area.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.