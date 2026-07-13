Blazing heat returns this week

Good morning, happy Monday.

Early start to the day with sunshine. A few clouds will linger as we go throughout the rest of our day. One of the more comfortable days this week, with highs in the 80s. Temperatures soar back into the triple digits this week. Thankfully, this will not last longer than a few days. High temperatures will return closer to normal by the weekend. Rain and storms also return to the workweek and weekend ahead.

Overnight Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Thursday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.