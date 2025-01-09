Biting wind chills today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Despite the abundant sunshine, temperatures will remain below freezing today, with highs in the upper-20s for many areas. Northwest wind gusts will range between 30-35 mph, which will make it feel more like the teens throughout the day. Dress warm! Tonight, temperatures drop into the teens, but it will feel like the single digits once again Friday morning. The next chance for snow arrives early Saturday morning. Overall, light accumulations are expected for most, around 1-2". The snow should be out of here before the Raven's game. Starting off slightly milder next week under a mix of sun and clouds.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 32.

Friday Night Snow. Low around 24.

Saturday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.