Saturday snow chance for Maryland

BALTIMORE — We are watching another snow chance to for Friday night and into Saturday morning. Here is what to expect:

Our first flakes arrive around midnight, Saturday morning.

This will be a light and fluffy snow with some of the initial snowfall evaporating before making it to the ground.

The majority of the snow will fall between midnight and 10 am Saturday.

Roads will be slick early Saturday morning. We are not expecting a lot of snow (around 1-2 inches) but it doesn't take a lot to cause problems.

The majority of the snow will wrap around sunrise on Saturday. There could be a few lingering light snow showers through mid morning, but it doesn't look like a lot.

What does all this mean for the Raven's game?

Thankfully, it is a night game and we will have plenty of time to clean up before kickoff.

Skies will clear out, but it will be very cold. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s for kickoff and a few degrees cooler by halftime. The wind chill will be 10-15° colder.

Just one more reminder - we will have the game on our air - WMAR.