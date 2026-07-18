Becoming sunny for Sunday

Good morning, happy Sunday.

Less active for your day ahead. Temperatures are still warm and muggy, with highs expected in the 90s. Storms taper off as the afternoon moves in. Sunshine will eventually greet us for the second leg of the weekend. Smoke may still linger for the next several days, but improvements to air quality are expected headed into next week.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.