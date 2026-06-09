Back in the 80s with intervals of clouds & sun today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Intervals of clouds and sunshine today with highs in the low to mid-80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, with temperatures rebounding back into the low-90s. Extreme heat will dominate the region on Thursday and Friday! Temperatures will rise near record levels, into the upper-90s with heat index values in the triple digits! Daily rounds of showers and storms are possible.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 98.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.