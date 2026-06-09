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Back in the 80s with intervals of clouds & sun today

Extreme heat late-week...
Good Monday night! Clouds will be slow to break on Tuesday, although we should see a few intervals of sunshine throughout the day. High pressure shifts offshore on Wednesday, allowing moisture to return and bringing back the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. The greatest risk for severe weather this week appears to be Thursday and Friday afternoons. Strong daytime heating, increasing humidity, and an approaching cold front from the west will provide a favorable environment for strong to potentially severe storms.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Monday Night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Intervals of clouds and sunshine today with highs in the low to mid-80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, with temperatures rebounding back into the low-90s. Extreme heat will dominate the region on Thursday and Friday! Temperatures will rise near record levels, into the upper-90s with heat index values in the triple digits! Daily rounds of showers and storms are possible.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight A chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. South wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 98.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

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