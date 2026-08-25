Another sunny one ahead

Good morning, happy Tuesday.

Lows are crisp again this morning with the 50s and 60s across the state. Our friend high pressure comes into play this morning and afternoon making for a very bright start to the day ahead. Temperatures are still rebounding with highs only expected in the lower 80s. Clouds will try to build for the PM side of things. Rain holds off until we move into Thursday, with our next weathermaker spilling into Friday. We are now looking dry for the duration of the weekend, which is a nice change in the forecast.

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light west wind.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 85.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 66.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.