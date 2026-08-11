Another round for Tuesday

Good morning, happy Tuesday!
Ready for another round?
We are looking at a less significant setup for this afternoon. Storms nonetheless will move in again for the afternoon and early evening hours. A marginal risk throughout the state spare Garrett county to our west- which is under a slight. Rainfall will pick up pace for the afternoon, but all activity is looking to taper off by sunset for the metro.
Overnight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
A chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.