Another round for Tuesday

Good morning, happy Tuesday!

Ready for another round?

We are looking at a less significant setup for this afternoon. Storms nonetheless will move in again for the afternoon and early evening hours. A marginal risk throughout the state spare Garrett county to our west- which is under a slight. Rainfall will pick up pace for the afternoon, but all activity is looking to taper off by sunset for the metro.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

A chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.