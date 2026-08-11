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Another round for Tuesday

Showers and storms are once again possible for the state rolling into the afternoon
Posted

Good morning, happy Tuesday!
Ready for another round?
We are looking at a less significant setup for this afternoon. Storms nonetheless will move in again for the afternoon and early evening hours. A marginal risk throughout the state spare Garrett county to our west- which is under a slight. Rainfall will pick up pace for the afternoon, but all activity is looking to taper off by sunset for the metro.

Overnight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
A chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

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Kelly Groft