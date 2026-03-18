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Another chilly day with extra clouds

Trending milder late-week...
Winds will settle down as we head into the middle of the week, with plenty of sunshine sticking around. It’ll stay chilly for one more day, but we’ll rebound into the 50s by Thursday and the 60s by Friday. Two fast-moving fronts will bring a few showers—first Friday night into Saturday morning, and then again on Sunday. The good news: no severe weather is expected over the next week.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
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Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! More clouds today with chilly temperatures, in the low-40s. Temperatures will climb back to seasonal levels, in the 50s on Thursday, before the 60s come back in style on Friday!
Shower chances increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. There is another opportunity for showers on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light south wind.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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