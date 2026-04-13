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A warm start to the work week

More summer-like mid-week...
After a sunny weekend, clouds will increase overnight as a front moves through the region. Forecast models suggest a few showers may develop Monday, but much of that rain may evaporate before reaching the ground due to very dry air near the surface. Winds will ramp up Monday as the front passes, with occasional gusts over 40 mph. There is also an elevated wildfire risk Monday. Vegetation has dried out from the lack of recent rainfall, and the combination of gusty winds and low humidity will make conditions more favorable for fire spread. It’s best to avoid any outdoor burning. A major warmup is expected by midweek as high pressure builds in. I’m expecting Maryland to hit 90° for the first time since September 6, 2025—that’s a stretch of 218 days!
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Sunday night weather
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Posted

Happy Monday! A warm start to the week with highs in the low-80s! Skies will stay mostly dry with just a slight chance of an afternoon pop-up. Breezy southwest winds and dry fuels will promote elevated the chance for rapid wildfire spread, so hold off on burning outdoors today. Nearing record warmth mid-week with high temperatures rising near 90°!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Monday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-35 mph.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

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