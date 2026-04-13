A warm start to the work week

Happy Monday! A warm start to the week with highs in the low-80s! Skies will stay mostly dry with just a slight chance of an afternoon pop-up. Breezy southwest winds and dry fuels will promote elevated the chance for rapid wildfire spread, so hold off on burning outdoors today. Nearing record warmth mid-week with high temperatures rising near 90°!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-35 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.