A warm start to the work week

Happy Monday! A warm start to the week with highs in the low-80s! Skies will stay mostly dry with just a slight chance of an afternoon pop-up. Breezy southwest winds and dry fuels will promote elevated the chance for rapid wildfire spread, so hold off on burning outdoors today. Nearing record warmth mid-week with high temperatures rising near 90°!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Monday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-35 mph.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.