A sunny and seasonal start to the second week of June!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Cooler temperatures to kick off the work week, with seasonal highs in the low-80s! The heat and humidity rise mid-week with temperatures rebounding back into the 90s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look to be the hottest days with temperatures climbing near 100°! Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible late-week. Staying hot but trending drier this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday A chance of showers, then possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.