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A sunny and seasonal start to the second week of June!

Heating up late-week...
Cooler and drier air arrives in Baltimore on Monday. High pressure builds into the region on Monday following a cold front. Expect cooler and drier conditions throughout Monday with lower humidity. While temperatures will remain a few degrees above average, they will be noticeably more comfortable than the previous two days as the front pushes south.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Sunday night weather
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BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Cooler temperatures to kick off the work week, with seasonal highs in the low-80s! The heat and humidity rise mid-week with temperatures rebounding back into the 90s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look to be the hottest days with temperatures climbing near 100°! Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible late-week. Staying hot but trending drier this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday A chance of showers, then possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

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